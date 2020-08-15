Home   News   Article

Researcher reveals details of Grantham rail crash in 1906

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:30, 15 August 2020

A Grantham-based researcher has discussed some of her interesting findings about the town, including the Grantham rail crash of 1906.

Sixty-eight-year-old Chris Baxter has been researching and archiving information about the Grantham area for around half a century.

Originally from Grantham, she briefly moved to Cornwall for a few years in the 1970s where she joined Barclays Bank, but was eventually transferred back to Grantham where she has remained ever since.

Read more
GranthamHuman InterestQuirky

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE