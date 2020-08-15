A Grantham-based researcher has discussed some of her interesting findings about the town, including the Grantham rail crash of 1906.

Sixty-eight-year-old Chris Baxter has been researching and archiving information about the Grantham area for around half a century.

Originally from Grantham, she briefly moved to Cornwall for a few years in the 1970s where she joined Barclays Bank, but was eventually transferred back to Grantham where she has remained ever since.