Concerns have been expressed over a hole that was dug into the riverbank in a park.

A resident living near Queen Elizabeth park, Grantham, who wishes to remain nameless, is concerned over the safety of dogs and children walking near the river Witham after a hole was dug in the bank.

The resident said they saw someone dig the hole to sit in while fishing, and worries that toddlers or small dogs walking by the river could slip and fall.

The hole dug into the bank of the River Witham in Queen Elizabeth park. (54012084)

Describing the hole as a "disgusting mess", the resident reported that they had seen a toddler almost slip in the hole.

They said: "They should have to come back and put the bank back to normal.

"It's not good. I hope they fill it in and make it a proper bank with grass. The ducks used to sit up there."

In a statement, South Kesteven District Council said: "SKDC is aware of some damage to the riverbank and is working with partners, including Lincolnshire Police and the Environment Agency, to resolve the matter."