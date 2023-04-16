A residents who lives closed to Saltby airfield says she is 'deeply saddened' by the approval of a plan to store straw there because she says it will mean many 'huge' HGVs passing through local villages.

In a letter to the Journal, Jane Page says: I live 100 metres from the main import entrance and am deeply saddened at Melton Borough Council’s decision to grant permission to this highly controversial planning application (for storage at Saltby airfield) which will bring huge HGVs regularly along unsuitable roads and lanes in around Saltby Village and Gorse Lane.

From the start, MBC planning has ignored 100s of valid objections and countless submitted information and concerns with effect on local amenity and environment as regards this application. In addition Leicestershire and Lincolnshire Highways should be held accountable as they blatantly ignored clear safety and highways rules in not objecting to this application.

A retrospective planning application for storage at Saltby airfield has been approved. (56145178)

At the last meeting the application was deferred because of lack of correct information and no formal community engagement by the applicant and his business.

The true evidence and information of these subsequent engagement meetings with the business were not relayed accurately, and pertinent documents from both Croxton Kerrial and Denton Parish Councils appear to have been withheld by the planning department, documents highlighting glaring inaccuracies and missing information as regards the planning application.

This information was submitted in good time for the planning meeting via Democracy and should have been included in the Planning Committee’s pack to allow them to make a fair and considered opinion.

In light that MBC who in December 2022 again underlined their support of their core strategy to combat climate change, their complete failure in this case to require an environmental report or carbon neutral footprint analysis for a planning application that has a huge carbon positive footprint in regards to the amount of HGVs used and distances covered to and from Sleaford Power Station is highly questionable and leads one to ask is their policy on climate change purely on paper and not in action.