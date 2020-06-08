A Grantham resident says she has been left disappointed and fears old habits are returning after discovering rubbish left strewn on a grass verge near her home.

Laura Newcombe sent a photo of the rubbish she found on Saturday morning on a grass verge leading from Rowanwood Drive into Arnoldfield and the tennis courts.

Laura said: "After weeks of looking out for each other, clapping the NHS, and enjoying litter-free countryside, this was the sight that greeted me on the way to Arnoldfield on Saturday morning.