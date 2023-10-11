A Grantham resident was “horrified” to see a children’s play park bin overflowing with rubbish.

While on a dog walk yesterday (Tuesday) morning, Sara Barnes spotted the overflowing rubbish in the Poplar Farm play park, in Barrowby Lodge, Grantham.

She was “disgusted” by the mess.

The overflowing bin at a park in Barrowby Lodge, in Grantham. Photo: Sara Barnes

Sara said: “It’s really disappointing that the bin gets that full and people do not think to take the waste away with them.

“Most users in the park are probably from the local housing estate so it’s not that far to take your rubbish home with you.

“Yes, you can argue it should be emptied more often by whomever is responsible for doing so, but at the same time all of us as individuals need to take responsibility as well for keeping our local areas clean, tidy and safe.”

Councillor Paul Martin (Con, Grantham Arnoldfield) commented on Sara’s Facebook post and said he had been down to clear up the mess and would contact Buckminster Estates, who oversees the park, about the littering concerns.

Coun Martin said: “We can’t have rubbish left laying around in a place where young children play.

Councillor Paul Martin cleared up the litter at the park.

“After a hot day the mix of food, used nappies and drinks containers was unpleasant so I tidied up and contacted the developer as soon as possible.

“They have responded and we will certainly discuss this and the other matters concerning the estate when we meet shortly. I have previously asked for a larger bin from them.

“In their defence the developer could have closed the play area over the summer to put in place ground repairs but chose to leave it open so that local children could play in the holidays.”