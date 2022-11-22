A frustrated resident feels "relief" and "anger" after he and others were left without a working TV aerial for five weeks.

Residents from Leonard Audus House, a flat complex in London Road, Grantham, reported on October 14 to Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), which owns the building, that the block's TV aerial was not working.

The problem was fixed on Monday, November 21, but Andrew Comtois, who lives in the building, doesn't understand "why it took so long" after he and other residents were told it shouldn't have taken a month to fix.

Andrew Comtois, who lives in Leonard Audus House. (60822047)

Andrew, 43, said: "We originally reported it to the housing association and we had to keep checking up because it wasn't getting sorted.

"I was ok because I had a smart TV so I could watch stuff like Netflix, but some older residents have normal TVs and couldn't get absolutely anything. They couldn't watch TV at all."

Leonard Audus House. Credit: Google Street View (60822010)

When the problem was fixed, Andrew was told that one flat wanted Sky Q installed but a different aerial was needed.

He was then told someone tried to do something about it but the system ended up going down.

Andrew added: "Let's just say it's a bit of a relief, but a bit of confusion and a bit of anger because it took so long.

"It took more than a month to fix when I was told it should have only taken a week.

"Why it took so long is beyond me."

A spokesperson from NCHA said: "We’re pleased to report that the aerial issue affecting a number of flats at Leonard Audus House has now been fixed.

"We understand the frustrations felt by some of the residents, and are disappointed that the repair didn’t take place within our service standards. It was a complex repair and we’d like to thank the residents for their patience."