An appeal for memorabilia to be displayed on VE Day has gone out to residents in Grantham.

The temporary display will be set up by resident Stephen Fay near to the post box on Sunningdale to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Stephen, who organised a street party in Sunningdale for the 50th anniversary of VE Day in 1995, said: "I will set up a small temporary display for the day on easels/pinboards, adjacent to the post box on Sunningdale.