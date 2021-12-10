A Grantham resident has praised police for their response after bicycles, an e-scooter and other items were stolen from her garden one night this week.

The resident of the Manthorpe estate, who does not wish to be named, said she was alerted to somebody in her garden by her dog at 10pm on Wednesday night.

The woman searched her garden with a torch and discovered that wires to the security lights had been cut by the intruders.

Lincolnshire Police have been praised for their quick response following a theft on the Manthorpe estate. (53643652)

She told the Journal: "I was very impressed with the police. They did an amazing job and got all my items back as they had been dumped in a bush in the alleyway by the church. They probably fled when I surprised them by going down my garden with a torch when my dog alerted me to someone.

She added: "My shed door was wide open and two bikes had been taken. Then I noticed my gazebo, that my husband put up as a garden room for my girls before he died, was open flapping in the wind and the back gate leading on to the field was wide open too.

"My dog ran into the gazebo and was barking at something in the back corner. Who knows if the thief was still there? But I didn't stick around to see. I ran back inside and called the police. They were amazing and sent officers straight away as the thief may still have been on scene."

The resident later found they had stolen her late husband's e-scooter that he had modified as his mobility deteriorated due to brain cancer.

The police searched the area and found the bikes and e scooter dumped in the alley by the church. As well as cutting off the security lights, the intruders also pointed a CCTV camera upwards in an attempt to avoid being filmed.

The resident said: "I have now removed anything of value from my garden in case anyone comes in again. So sad and scary that we cannot leave anything in our gardens now."