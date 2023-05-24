Nearly four weeks after a fire broke out in a block of flats, it still looks like a “war zone”.

On April 29, firefighters were called to a blaze in Stonemasons Court and as a result there was severe fire damage to clothing and bedding on the second floor landing.

Over three weeks since the fire, soot still remains on the doors, floors and landing of the second and third floors.

The fire started on the second floor of the block of flats.

The resident who raised the alarm, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the smell of smoke remained there for a week.

Since the fire, the Longhurst Group, which owns the flats, has not been to clean the soot left over.

Soot still remains on the walls in Stonemasons Court, in Grantham.

The resident said: “When the fire happened, smoke was pouring out of the windows, so it was really stressful at the time.

“It felt and still looks like a war zone. Now we’re left in limbo and sort of don’t know where to turn.”

The Longhurst Group apologises to the residents for “the inconvenience caused by this incident”, said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: “Upon being made aware of the fire, a full environmental clean was booked in with our contractors and this will be carried out as soon as possible.

“Additional remedial works will be required following this clean and these will be identified and completed as a priority.

“Colleagues attended the site yesterday [May 23] and removed the burnt-out items from the block.

“On a previous visit, they spoke to several customers and carried out safety and wellbeing checks, as well as hand delivering letters advising on security measures in the block and ensuring that communal doors are always shut properly.”