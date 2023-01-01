A Grantham man says people in the town are being unfairly treated because they have to travel to other parts of the county to get a Covid-19 jab.

Gary Rudd has contacted the Journal, as well as the the chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust Andrew Morgan and Grantham MP Gareth Davies with his concerns.

Mr Rudd said he had to travel to Lincoln on Friday to a walk-in centre to get a booster jab. He drove a 46-mile round trip to the Lincoln Carholme Weighing Rooms "in order to perform my civic duty".

He said this was instead of a five-minute trip to the Meres leisure centre where he regularly goes for personal fitness.

Mr Rudd added: "As recently as February 8 this year Chief Medical Officer Sir Chris Whitty stated 'Our professional responsibility is to get the Covid-19 vaccines as recommended'.

"I wonder how exactly this squares with making it all but impossible for many Grantham residents to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination where one is unable to make the journey I had to today, particularly at a time of increasing vulnerability when the world’s most populous nation has just announced an end to lockdown and where no travelling restrictions, or public health precautions, are in place.

"It is a disaster waiting to happen within a health authority already unable to cope with current demand for beds and treatment.

"The pandemic isn’t yet over but the lives of the most vulnerable are, once again, at serious risk, in particular the old and the less able."

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) confirmed that vaccinations are not being given at The Meres leisure centre at the moment, but urged people to get their jabs if they can.

The spokesperson said: "The Meres are not currently offering Covid Vaccinations, however there are a number of other sites across Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties providing appointments on the National Booking System and includes our Vaccination Centre at the Weighing Rooms at the Grandstand in Lincoln.

"Walk In sessions are available in certain venues for anyone eligible i.e. over 50, a front line worker or in an at risk category and the Weighing Room is offering Walk In sessions, details of which can be found on the ICB Website."

