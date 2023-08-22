A community food exchange has been set up to help people in the cost of living crisis and cut down on food wastage.

Paul Ward, of Fulbeck, has set up the Fulbeck Community Food Exchange Facebook group.

The idea is people will post on the page what extra food they have and once they have posted, other people can either comment or message them to offer what they can swap.

Tomatoes offered by organiser Paul Ward in the food exchange.

Paul said: “We have been going since August 13 and have had generous people donating food to anyone in the villages.

“We now have Leadenham and Caythorpe members.

“Anything to stop food wastage is a good thing and at this time of year with bumper harvests, making people aware of free food is a good thing.”

To join the Facebook page, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1033109344771114.

Rules in the exchange are that no money is involved, only swapping food.