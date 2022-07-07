A Grantham resident has complained that he has been waiting for months for the intercom to be fixed in the building where he lives.

Andrew Comfois, a resident of Leonard Audus House in London Road, said that he has been left frustrated by issues with the building's intercom system since last year.

The building is run by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), who have said that the intercom issues have not been "a simple fix".

Leonard Audus House in London Road. Image via Google Streetview (57807191)

Andrew said "For Months now, since last year, we’ve had problems with the intercom system. We can’t let anyone in.

Andrew said that he has had to resort to either shouting out of the upstairs window to let them know he is coming down and has to climb six flights of stairs each time he needs to let someone in. “We don’t know who it is,” he added.

He continued: “We can’t let people in or hear them when they call on the intercom. I’m sick and tired of waiting. It’s getting ridiculous now.

“I’ve had excuse after excuse."

A NCHA spokesperson said: "We have been working with our contractors to resolve the issue. It has not been a simple fix, and we acknowledge the delay may have caused some frustrations.

"We have now identified a replacement system and are working to confirm an installation date. We will be in contact with affected residents with an update in the next few days."