Resident slams 'dozy' parkers on Grantham street

A resident who lives near New Beacon Road has sent in these pictures of cars and vans parked along the road on the pavement.

Mr Barker, of Regency Gardens, says they are creating a danger. One picture shows a line of cars and vans parked on the pavement outside the new Springwell Academy which is being built.

'Dozy' parker on cormer of New Beacon Road and Laburnum Close. (8184793)

Another picture shows a car parked on the corner of New Beacon Road and Laburnum Grove. Mrs Barker said driving out of the road is difficult because the cars and vans obscure her view.

Cars and vans parked on New Beacon Road pavement. (8183797)

She said: “I am amazed there has not been an accident. This has been going on a month. It’s virtually impossible to see coming out of the junction.”