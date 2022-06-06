Residents and families get into spirit of Jubilee celebrations in Grantham

Care homes and a centre for people with learning disabilities were among those to get into the spirit of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

Maple Leaf Care Home was decorated with bunting, flower displays and themed royal items, including flags and printed photos of the Queen through the years and iconic royal landmarks.

During the Jubilee weekend, the residents enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities while also watching the national celebrations on TV. They enjoyed refreshing royal drinks with strawberries and Pimms; wrote cards to the Queen and hosted their very own Royal Party with songs by Melody Flyte and Sue Tinker.

Jubilee celebrations at the Maple Leaf Care Home. (57127726)

The Royal Windsor Care Home had the support of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club and Inner Wheel for its celebrations with an afternoon of singing and entertainment. Residents enjoyed having their photographs taken with a cut-out of the Queen.

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Care Home. (57127724)

There was an excellent turnout from staff, members, families and the local community at The Cree Centre

There were lots of prizes in the raffle and many took part in a royal-themed scavenger hunt.

There was also entertainment from the U3A band and Charlie's Ant.

Jubilee celebrations at the Cree Centre. (57127722)

The U3A band performs at the Cree Centre for the Jubilee celebrations. (57127728)