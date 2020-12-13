Residents of a pothole-ridden road in Grantham are appealing for action to be taken over the state of its surface.

People living on Queensway are fed up at having to dodge persistent potholes blighting the road outside their homes. The holes can be seen all down the edge of the road and are causing misery for those who live nearby.

South Kesteven district councillor Ian Selby, who represents the Harrowby Ward, visited the street on Sunday.