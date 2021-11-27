A group of care home residents were invited to join in with a weekly ‘knit and natter’ group last week.

Staff from Newton House Nursing Home, on Barrowby Road, accompanied a group of their residents to The Place2bee, a men’s mental health group, on Finkin Street, for their weekly knit & natter friendship group, last Wednesday (November 17).

They showed off their creative skills by making knitted pom-poms and reminiscing about the types of items that they would knit for their children, family and friends.

Residents at Newton House visited Place2bee. (53192789)

One resident remembered knitting “a little twinset and a jumper for someone at the local school.”

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant helped to organise the trip.

She added: “Thank you to the place2bee for making our residents feel so welcome, what a fantastic friendship group to be a part of.”

Tracey Desmond, who helps run the weekly sessions, at Place2bee, was delighted to welcome the residents for the second time.

She added: “We have had two visits from the lovely residents from Newton House. It’s great for us to have the space at the Bhive.community hub. It was really lovely to see one lady who said she used to knit years ago but had forgotten how to do it.

“Our volunteers gave her some knitting needles and some wool and helped her cast on and she started to knit like she had years ago.

“We have some amazing volunteers who are very caring and supportive. It’s amazing how popular this group is on a Wednesday morning.”

The Place2bee was formed by South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) which has been working with Jason Desmond, a retired veteran, to head up the group.

The group provides a safe space for men to talk and to find out what support is available locally.

For more information about The Place2bee including activities and how you can get involved, search for Place2bee on Facebook or contact them on 07706 736722.