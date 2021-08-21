Fire crews were called to a blaze involving 10 tonnes of mixed waste which was well alight on Newark Hill at Great Gonerby this morning.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen, Sleaford, Newark and Collingham were called to the fire at 5.25am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service asked residents living nearby to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews used two hose reels to tackle the fire.