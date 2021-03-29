A group of residents have set about clearing litter from the A1 near their village.

Graham Keeley and John Baker, of Colsterworth, took matters into their own hands after becoming frustrated at the amount of rubbish being dumped nearby.

They were joined by several more volunteers from Colsterworth’s nature trail on a mass litter picking session last Tuesday.

Colsterworth litter pick (45502865)

Graham said: “The amount of rubbish has been horrendous especially on the embankment over the A1 flyover. “It’s so unsightly when you walk past it.

“We even picked up so many bottles of urine. It’s surprising what you see when you walk most places. Most people didn’t even realise the amount of rubbish that was actually there.”

The group were supplied with litter picks, bags and hi-vis jackets by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

Colsterworth litter pick (45502794)

Graham and John have continued to go out and collect litter each day.

Graham, who has lived in Colsterworth for 35 years, added: “We have filled 30 bags with rubbish in the last two days alone. We are determined to get on top of it.”

The group plan to get together once a month to clear the constant trail of litter blighting the area.