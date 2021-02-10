A three-day blitz on litter-strewn verges by public-spirited locals has brightened up a busy walking route.

Eight residents banded together after an increase in litter created by more people walking, cycling and running for exercise during lockdown.

The volunteers took to the streets in a mile-long circuit from Barrowby Road in Grantham through the allotments area to Lauriston Road and back to the roundabout on the main road.

Litter pickers get to work in the Barrowby Road area. (44360561)

Group member Roger Graves said: “The area was becoming an eyesore with the amount of rubbish that had built up recently - especially the allotment area walk-through.

“The verges and paths were littered with beer cans, food wrappings, drug-related items and bags of dog excrement - it was appalling.

“The volunteers agreed that on their daily walks on the circular route they would each take a share of the litter picking at the same time, while following the social distance rules. They collected rubbish from the grass areas and cycle paths which were then picked up by SKDC. We received many positive comments about our work.”

Litter pickers were willing to work in cold weather to clear the verges. (44360563)

SKDC cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “This is a fantastic community effort by a group of people who clearly care about the area where they live.

“They picked up and bagged 10 sacks of rubbish which is a tremendous effort in wintry conditions and a terrific example to others. It is welcome support for what the council does day-in, day-out, to deal with the blight of litter.

“There is no excuse for dropping litter – litter louts are lazy and anti-social. There are plenty of bins and every household in the district gets a weekly kerbside collection. If there is no litter bin, we ask people to please act responsibly and take their litter home.

“SKDC is very keen to support and encourage residents to organise their own litter picks in this way. Volunteers can get in touch with the council and, depending on Covid restrictions in place and demand for the equipment, can borrow bin bags, bag holders, litter picking tools and high-vis vests.”

SKDC will arrange to collect bags of litter-pick rubbish from a single, pre-arranged location. Contact street scene services on 01476 406280 for details.