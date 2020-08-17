Residents battle to keep former Grantham school site as a recreation area

Residents have started a bid to try and ensure a large patch of land near their homes is not used to build housing.

South Kesteven District Council announced recently that it wants to build 65 council-owned properties on the site of the former Blessed Hugh More School in Grantham.

It has since put the plans on hold after many objections from residents. The proposal angered neighbours in Rosetti Court, Tennyson Avenue, Burns Close, Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive, which surround the site.