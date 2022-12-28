The residents of Wilsford have been thanked for their hard work after some participated in creating a window advent calendar across the village.

Wilsford resident Rebecca Mezzo came up with the idea which involved houses decorating their windows and numbering them so people could make their way around the village in the lead up to Christmas.

Rebecca said the windows all had "something special", she said.

Number 3 in the window advent calendar. (61576077)

She added: "All of the windows were fab. Some people did two. Kate Whitelaw did two for others as her house was not very close to the centre.

"Thanks to everyone for their hard work and it would be fab for us to do it next year."

Number 5 in the window advent calendar. (61576042)

Number 9 in the window advent calendar. (61576070)

Number 10 in the window advent calendar. (61575997)

Number 17 in the window advent calendar. (61576047)

Number 21 in the window advent calendar. (61576008)

Number 24 in the window advent calendar. (61576015)

This was the second time the village has done the window advent calendar.