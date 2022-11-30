Residents are being urged to give their views on a proposed 175-home development in Barrowby.

A public exhibition outlining Allison Homes' planned development off Low Road will take place in the Reading Room, Church Street, Barrowby, from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 14.

The site forms part of a larger group of 270 homes, made up of three developments, as well as a Lincolnshire Co-op food store which is due to open in a matter of weeks to the north west of the Allison Homes site.

The land off Low Road, Barrowby, where it is proposed to build 175 homes. Photo: Google Street View (60994602)

Councillor Phil Cupit, chairman of Barrowby Parish Council, urged residents to go along to the exhibition and voice any concerns.

But Coun Cupit said the relationship with Allison Homes and another developer, Persimmons Homes, had been positive.

He said: "We are very pleased with Allison Homes and Persimmon who have come together with a masterplan and they have tried to work with us and take on our concerns.

"We are encouraged by the way they have tried to involved the local community. We, as a parish council, believe they want to involve the local community and seek their views.

"We would wholeheartedly recommend people to go along to the exhibition and see the proposals."

Coun Cupit said the narrowing of the space between Barrowby village and Grantham because of the new development on Low Road was "a major concern" of many people in the village who fear their village could be swallowed up by the town, but he also said residents had spoken to him to say they would welcome younger people moving into the village which has an aging population.

He said there was concern over the location of the Co-op store on the main road and fears that passing customers would park on the road causing safety problems. He said the feeling was that the store should have been built in the middle of the new development.

Barrowby residents have received leaflets through their doors from Allison Homes about the exhibition.

The company says: "The indicative proposals have been designed sensitively to respond to onsite and surrounding constraints, opportunities and land uses.

"In summary, the scheme will provide a high quality, attractive and distinctive housing development with a good level of landscaping, green infrastructure and areas for play."

The proposal is for 175 two to five-bedroom houses, with up to 30 per cent of them affordable housing.

Members of the Allison Homes development project team will be on hand at the exhibition to answer questions about the plans and a feedback form will be available for anyone who wants to make comments.