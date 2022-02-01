Two council owned parks in Grantham could be contributing to a national nature recording project, tracking how the weather and climate change is affecting wildlife.

South Kesteven District Council is working with the Woodland Trust's Nature's Calendar project to encourage residents to record their nature observations throughout the year.

Lorienne Whittle, trust specialist, will be explaining on Saturday, February 26, at the Wyndham Park visitor centre how people can get involved.

Close up of pollinated sloe blossom (prunus spinosa) (54606754)

She will be explaining how the details of birds, bees, butterflies, blossom and tree buds throughout the seasons can be key indicators for the longest written biological record.

Julie Ashworth, SKDC parks community engagement officer, said: "We are extremely proud to think that our parks, their wildlife, trees and shrubs could help in such an important project.

"We know how good it is for people to get out in the fresh air, and the extra incentive of recording how nature moves out of winter and through the seasons is one that many of our residents, young and old, would find fascinating."