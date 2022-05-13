Care home residents enjoyed an afternoon of tea, cake and horses.

Residents at Maple Leaf visited Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning CIO for the first time since the summer of 2019.

Foxdale has been supporting the residents over the last two years with weekly zoom calls and virtual nature art classes.

Residents visiting the horses at Foxdale (56648110)

Equine facilitator, Tracy Wilson, said: "It was wonderful to see some familiar faces again, some of the Maple Leaf residents have been coming since 2014.

"It was also lovely to meet some new faces and share our space here at Foxdale with them."

The residents were really excited to attend the first session, and Winnie, one of the residents, said: "Isn't this exciting, this is the best experience."

Residents visiting the horses at Foxdale (56648132)

Activity coordinator, Alison Bradley, added: "The weather made it all that more fun, unfortunately it did rain to begin with but the sun, soon shined for us to be able to see, touch and smell the horses."