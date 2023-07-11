Around 150 residents braved the weather to enjoy a party on the green.

The second ‘Sunnifest’ was held for residents in Sunningdale, Grantham, on Saturday, July 8.

A number of events took place across the day, including Lewis Pittam, a Sunningdale resident, who sang for visitors and a millennium roadshow disco.

Sunningdale resident Lewis Pittam sang at Sunnifest.

Sue Smith, who lives in Sunningdale, said: “A lot more came last year for the Platinum Jubilee when the weather was nice but we made the best of it.

“The money was raised for the event by sponsors Sarah Harlock, from The Royal Queen, Martyn Rudkin, of MTR Removals, and Ian Pittam, of Pittam Property improvements.

People didn’t let the weather get in their way!

“There were also resident donations from Lee and Lynsey Martin, Tessa and Martin Hawkins and another couple.

“We also raised money from a cake stall and Chocolate Tombola which was held at The Royal Queen on a busy Bank Holiday Sunday.

More than 150 Sunningdale residents turned out for Sunnifest 2023.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated chocolate and baked cakes, residents, friends and The Premier Shop on Sunningdale Estate, where we had the chocolate collection box.”

There were also memory cards for guests to fill in for the ribbon on the Oak tree.

Residents were able to write memory cards to place on the Oak tree.

Two wedding anniversaries were also celebrated on the day. These were for Dean and Sandra Ward and Rick and Rachel Stark.

Smiles all around at the festival.

There was plenty of people posing in the Sunnifest picture border.

The area looks to hold its third Party on the Green next summer.