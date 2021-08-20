Residents at a Grantham care home have enjoyed their first visit to a horse therapy centre since lockdown.

The residents from Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, visited Kesteven Rideability, in Hough on the Hill, this month, to visit the horses and ponies.

It was the first time they had been able to visit again since the first lockdown in March 2020. They all enjoyed brushing and petting the horses before tucking into tea and cake whilst learning about the history of the horses and Kesteven Rideability.

Residents at Newton House have been having horse therapy. (50191652)

Karen Olivant, activity co-ordinator, helped to organise the trip.

She said: “It was wonderful to be able to visit after such a long time. Karen and Liz at Rideability were incredible hosts. Residents also loved reuniting with Sasha the dog, too.”

Kesteven Rideability was established in 1988 as an independent charity and member group of the Riding for the Disabled Association, offering a range of riding and equine therapy activities for disabled adults and children.

It provides an inclusive and exciting outdoor activity and the chance to interact with horses and ponies in a positive way.

For more information, visit www.kestevenrda.org.uk