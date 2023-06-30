People have been experiencing internet connection problems since a 5G mast was put up in town.

The 5G mast was installed on June 5, along Watergate, Grantham, just outside Lidl supermarket.

Since then, a number of people have reported they have experienced problems with their internet and also 4G and 5G connections.

The 5G mast in Watergate, Grantham.

The Journal asked readers if they felt they had been affected and many took to share their experiences.

Lauren Peat said she “cannot load anything” when she is in Lidl, Asda or the Watergate area of town.

She added: “Since this went up, it’s horrendous.”

Hannah Marshall and Tammy Lyne both commented that the connection has been “shocking”.

Julie Anne Morley said that her “whole office has suffered” and she was “unable to text, use the banking app, unable to send and receive emails.”

The Journal office has also experienced problems with both the internet connection and mobile data.

Vodafone has been approached for comment about the mast.

