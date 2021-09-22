Residents of a village near Grantham have raised health concerns following a fire that broke out yesterday morning.

Firefighters were called to an incident in Fen Lane, Long Bennington at 2.08am yesterday [Tuesday], and crews are still on the scene dealing with the fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that the blaze involved shipping containers, containing recycling materials and two scrap vehicles.

The fire could be seen from Long Bennington. (51510305)

Locals continue to be advised to keep windows and doors closed where possible due to the large amount of smoke in the area.

Residents of Long Bennington have since voiced their concerns over the "toxic fumes" in the village as a result of the fire.

Janet Rose said that after being out riding her bike yesterday and breathing the air in: "[I] was ill with my asthma most of the evening, firefighters have been there all night, it’s toxic plastic and has been burning on and off for four years!"

Local residents are concerned about the fumes coming from the fire. (51510310)

Rod Pollexfin, another local resident said that he was "fuming" and claimed that the issue "has been going on for years".

A fire service spokesperson said: "We still have crews on scene dealing with this fire. We are working with our partner agencies to tackle the fire effectively while reducing any environmental impacts, for example from water run-off.

"We anticipate we will still be in attendance for the remainder of the week and would like to remind local residents to keep their doors and windows closed and members of the public to avoid the area if possible."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are working as part of a multi-agency response at the scene of the fire in Fen Lane, Long Bennington.

"Our officers will remain on site for the next few days to carry out checks and gather information for our investigation.”