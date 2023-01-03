Residents are frustrated by a recycling centre's plan to install new equipment and extend its operating hours, following controversial applications over nearly 20 years.

New Earth Solutions - which trades as Mid UK Recycling - runs an existing recycling centre on Station Road, Caythorpe, and it proposes to install an “advanced materials recovery plant”, expected to cost £4.5 million and “enhance the recycling rate by an additional 30% to 35%”, as said in the planning application.

The plan also proposes to extend the operating hours from 4am until 10pm on Monday to Friday - moving from the existing 7am until 6pm - and 7am until 1pm on Saturdays.

The entrance to the recycling centre. Photo: Google Street View (61646193)

Caythorpe residents have until January 25 to comment on the plans.

Some are concerned about the noise pollution and also increased HGV use on the A607, which runs between the recycling centre and the village.

Tim Morris, who lives on Old Lincoln Road in Caythorpe, notified other residents on the Caythorpe Village Facebook page about the application and said: “If we don't want a, very nearly, 24-hour operation next to the village, with the increased HGV use on A607 and the potential noise from the plant, we have until January 25 to object.”

The planning application was originally submitted in January 2022, but withdrawn following concerns over the noise impact.

It has been resubmitted again with more explanation on how Mid UK says it will not have an impact. The plan states that a noise impact assessment concluded that the proposed development “will not have any tangible impact” on the area.

Andrew Crawley, a member of the Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council, is concerned about the “effect it’s going to have”.

He added: “We have already had this facility operating for many years and many people feel that there’s no need to extend the operating hours.

“The village already suffers from the smells, together with large lorries coming and going.

“These [lorries] historically deposit waste all over the local roads, which is also of great concern.”

As a member of the parish council, Andrew oversees environmental issues across the village.

He said: “I’m sure this will have an environmental impact with the noise and with the increased quantity of traffic.

“The vehicles are in the local area and they do emit significant noise, pollution and debris from the lorries.”

Mid UK Recycling has been approached for comment.