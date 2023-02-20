Residents are frustrated over the amounts of rubbish dumped on a stretch of the A1.

Bill Wilson, who has lived in Grantham for over 20 years, said the rubbish on the A1 between Newark and Grantham “needs a tidy up”.

Mr Wilson has done numerous litter picks in the past and the oldest item he has found was a can dating back five years ago.

The A1 northbound before the first Newark turnoff. Photo: Gerard Mason (62542656)

He said: “When we have friends coming to visit, they usually remark on the levels of rubbish on the side of the roads.

“They say ‘we know we are in Grantham when we see the rubbish’.

“In short, nobody seems to be bothered about cleaning up. If we want people to come here and visit the local amenities, the place needs to be tidy.

“The first thing they see will be the rubbish. I just want a bit of pride for the area.”

Rubbish on the A1 northbound slip road joining from Long Bennington. Photo: Gerard Mason (62542642)

Gerard Mason is also concerned over the rubbish and said the problem has increased over the last two to three years.

In a letter to South Kesteven District Council, he said: "Can you please explain why our verges are covered in litter, plastic and bottles?

"The problem has increased - with no effort on the council's part to remedy the situation. The pile of rubbish has not suddenly appeared!

"I note that you [SKDC] actually issue kits for local people to clean verges. Can I suggest that those responsible in the council get some of those kits and do their job!"

The responsibility of removing litter and fly-tipped waste on all motorways and a small number of all-purpose truck roads lies with National Highways.

However, the remaining A roads that form part of the strategic road network are the responsibility of the relevant local authority, which in this case is SKDC and Newark & Sherwood District Council.

Councillor Mark Whittington, cabinet member for waste services and climate change, said: "For obvious safety reasons, litter can only be cleared from the A1 verges and central reservation when the carriageway is closed. Any decision to close the road rests with National Highways.

“Closing parts of the A1 is significant and can cause disruption and inconvenience to all road users. If we are notified by National Highways of their intention to close the road for maintenance purposes, where it is safe to do so, we will take the opportunity litter pick the areas.

“SKDC places litter bins in laybys along the A1 for use by road users. It is everyone’s responsibility to use them and refrain from littering and our message is clear: take rubbish home or use the bins provided.”

Any fly-tipping incidents can be reported to SKDC via its website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/?service=FLYTIP.

Incidents can also be reported by phone by calling 01476 406080.