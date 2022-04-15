Residents have voiced their frustration at queues outside their local pharmacy as they go to pick up their prescriptions.

Grantham residents have said that they have been frustrated by long queues in the past few days at Well Pharmacy on Hornsby Road, Grantham.

James McGurk said he had been to the pharmacy four times and has been forced to wait outside for half an hour, only to reach the counter and be told that his prescription wasn't ready.

A queue outside the Well Pharmacy, Hornsby Road. (56100664)

Mr McGurk said: "Everybody is frustrated. They're only letting two people in at a time."

James called the situation "absolutely disgusting", while another resident said the whole thing was "ridiculous".

A spokesperson from Well Pharmacy said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who have been inconvenienced due to the longer than normal waiting times to get their medication. The Hornsby Road branch has been experiencing some operational challenges due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control and the increased demand due to the Easter Bank holiday period.

“Colleagues are currently supporting the branch from other local pharmacies, along with support being provided from our area management team to ensure we can get back to normal and continue providing our usual high standard of service.

“Customers who are signed up for our text message service should wait to receive an alert letting them know that their medication is ready before visiting the pharmacy. If any customers are in urgent need of their medication, please speak to a team member. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience at this time.”