Colsterworth residents host 'street bingo' for neighbour's birthday surprise

By Tracey Davies
Published: 14:51, 22 May 2020

Residents surprised their neighbour with an afternoon of ‘street bingo’ to mark her milestone birthday.

Janet Hoyes, of The Close, Woolsthorpe-By-Colsterworth, turned 80 on Saturday and had originally planned a party to mark the occasion.

But when the party was cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak, Janet couldn’t help but feel disappointed.

