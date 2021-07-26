Residents are being invited to give their views on a controversial plan to build houses and flats on a patch of land used by families for recreation.

South Kesteven District Council wants to build 21 flats and 14 houses for social housing and a play area on the land next to Larch Close in Grantham.

The council has invited residents and business owners to a 'community engagement' meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), from 9am to 6pm, at the Thames Road Community Centre, if they are unable to access the on-line consultation. A second meeting will also be held at the community centre on Tuesday, August 3.

The on-line consultation can be found here

Resident Samantha Willis said: "This is a massive gathering area for families and kids and it will be so missed if they take it away! So let's not let this happen. Soon little kids will not know what real grass looks like."