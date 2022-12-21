With Christmas so close, some village residents are feeling frustrated over long delays in parcel deliveries.

Many residents took to the Fulbeck Village Facebook group to share their frustrations over the delays.

DPD deliveries have been delayed, with some people waiting over two weeks for a parcel to arrive.

DPD deliveries have been delayed. Photo: DPD (61476752)

Carla Quintana, who moved from London to Fulbeck two weeks ago, has ordered various products including Christmas presents and items for her new house.

On Saturday, December 10, she ordered a pair of curtains to “keep the cold out because of the sub zero temperatures we had at the time”, she said.

Although she paid extra for overnight delivery, this and other parcels didn’t arrive until Sunday, December 18.

Carla added: “DPD did not give any explanation about delays in the area. Each day [DPD] promised to deliver the following day and so on for a week.”

When some of her parcels did arrive on Sunday, the driver was “very apologetic” and told Carla that deliveries to Fulbeck were not covered the previous week, so the driver was “frantically trying to catch up”, she added.

Others who shared their delay frustrations on Facebook included Helen Butler, who was waiting over two weeks for a DPD order. This was eventually delivered on Monday (December 19).

For Darren Suggitt, although his delivery was only three days late, DPD delivered it to the wrong address.

On a Facebook comment, Anne Watler said a delivery man told her “they [DPD] had problems recruiting someone for this area” and the driver had a “huge backlog”.

In a national statement, a spokesperson from DPD said: “We are delivering parcels the next day to the vast majority of UK postcodes and will continue to do so in the run-up to Christmas.

“We have some delays in a small number of locations, which are largely the result of the increased demand caused by industrial action at the Royal Mail.

“We understand that any delays at this time of year are regrettable, and our team is doing everything possible to minimise the impact.”

Have you experienced any delayed deliveries? Let us know by emailing comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.