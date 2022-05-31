Residents of Stamford Street have been left unsatisfied with repairs that took place last Thursday (May 26) concerning pot holes along the street.

Ian Firth, who lives on the street said: "Residents are up in arms about the awful work carried out today, where many repairs areas (circled with yellow pain) have been ignored and some repairs are already breaking up!"

Lincolnshire County Council overlooks deals with road queries for residents across the county.

The pot holes repairs that took place on Thursday 26 May on Stamford Street, Grantham. (56977349)

A spokesperson from the council said: "The reason that these repairs are currently carried out as infill only is that there were parked cars on both sides, which restricts the crew’s ability to do ‘sawcut’ patching.

"The contractors will return to carry out more extensive repairs along this road."

If you would like to find out more information about how the council deal with road queries, you can find out here.