Residents of a village have been left without phone service since the beginning of the month after 750 metres of underground cable was stolen.

Around 100 households have been affected by the issue, with Old Somerby residents reporting that there had been no phone service since February 2.

Openreach, the company responsible for phone infrastructure in the area, confirmed that the issue was due to the theft of over 750 metres of cable, and that repair work would begin next week.

One resident of Old Somerby said: "As a good number of the residents are around 80, myself included, we are totally in the dark when the service is likely to be restored and its very concerning. The mobile phone reception is poor to non existent at times."

In a similar incident, villagers in Scredington were left without fibre and landlines after 1,000 metres of copper cable was stolen in late January.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “It’s really disappointing that local people here are bearing the brunt of criminal behaviour.

“More than 750 metres of our underground cable has been stolen, and the network badly damaged. We’ve had a number of these attacks across the region, which is placing significant demand on our resources.

“We’ve got to use temporary traffic lights as we carry our repair work, to make sure our engineers stay safe. These are due to be in place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

"Once we have the new cable in place, our engineers will start the time-consuming manual task of connecting people back up. Around 100 households are affected and we appreciate just how disruptive this is.”

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for comment on the theft.