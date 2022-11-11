Residents in a Grantham housing estate are “living out of boxes” and “don’t know where they stand” as delays to work on their council properties mean they may not be home for Christmas.

More than 150 post-war properties on the Earlesfield estate were discovered to have asbestos in them, so South Kesteven District Council awarded a contract to an infrastructure company to remove the hazardous material, plus fit new kitchens and bathrooms.

As a result, residents had to move out of their homes and into temporary housing, where a number were told the work would take four to six weeks to complete.

However, several families moved out six weeks ago but the work to their homes has barely begun.

With Christmas only six weeks away, a question mark hangs over whether they will be back in their homes in time.

They are “getting to the stage where we are all fed up”, said one woman affected, Clare Slater, with many complaining of a lack of communication from SKDC.

Clare, who lives on Kestrel Court, said: “It’s stress after stress. I’ve cried my eyes out because I’m sick to death of living out of boxes. We can’t unpack anything because it’s temporary.

“We’ve got to the stage where we’re just getting excuses [from the council].”

Clare, her partner, her daughter and daughter’s partner moved out on October 3, and are all now in a temporary property on Sturrock Court.

Last Friday (November 4), almost five weeks later, Clare went back home and saw work had barely started.

She said: “That was the icing on the cake for me. I walked in and I was disgusted. I went into my front room and they haven’t lifted my carpet up.

“I’ve got wood all over my carpet and there’s dust. It’s my property and they have now destroyed it.”

Helen Bradley, who is living on her own, is another resident of the Earlesfield state who is frustrated.

She moved out of her home on September 28 and was also told the work would take six weeks to complete.

She said: “I was told it was going to be like a new house, but we’re not being told anything and it’s a different story every week.

“We’ve just had enough. I feel that low because of this and we’ve been told we won’t be home for Christmas.”

Helen moved to a temporary house in Falcon Court.

“It was filthy,” she said. “There were holes in the walls and you could see all the way into the pipework for the downstairs and upstairs toilet.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The property I am currently in is now viable for the time being, but it isn’t home.”

She and her family live on Stirling Court and were moved to another house in the street.

She said: “We were told we would be given up to six weeks’ notice to pack. We were given two weeks’ notice and waited for 10 of those days for boxes to be delivered, but luckily my husband got some from work.

“We heard nothing in the meantime from the council until the Wednesday before the move.”

The family moved to the temporary property on October 7, and they say problems were already apparent.

She was told a fridge freezer was already in the property, however she visited the house before and says she did not see one. This is important as her son is a type 1 diabetic and required his insulin to be put in a fridge.

Removal men had to “literally wheel my fridge freezer across the court,” she said.

She added: “Upon moving in, later that day we noticed the downstairs toilet sink was leaking so we couldn’t use it, the back door was not locking properly, the bathroom sink was a joke as it wasn’t even connected to the taps.

“The boiler had started to leak after the gas man had come to sort the gas out and a bedroom window wasn’t shutting.

“It is a complete joke and there is utter disregard for us.”

Like Clare, this resident went back to her house to find work had barely begun and said: “I was completely shocked that they had ripped up and destroyed my wooden flooring I have in my front room, as well as two upstairs carpets that are now ruined.

“I was assured that all flooring would be covered and protected prior to any work being completed. I cannot afford to replace a whole wooden floor this close to Christmas.

“I just want to go home and feel like we have been treated like cattle, myself and other families forced to move out of our homes.”

SKDC awarded a £3.288 million contract to United Living Group in August 2022 to upgrade 152 properties, the majority of which would get replacement kitchen and bathrooms and upgrades to electrics, heating systems and doors.

A council spokesperson said it is aware of a “short delay”, has apologised to tenants and is “keeping them fully informed”.

They added: “We visited [Clare] on October 24 and 28, updated all tenants on October 26 and contacted her again on November 4. She was advised after the visit on October 26 to remove remaining items from within the property as requested at the outset. In the garden there is also a hot tub and a car which need to be removed as they are hindering progress, but she has so far failed to accept our help and support to achieve this.

“SKDC is meeting all additional costs to tenants, including power and utilities.

“Communication has been ongoing, both written and through visits regarding the timeframe, and we expect the remaining renovations to be more straightforward as we work through the project.”

A tenants’ meeting is to be held on November 24 at 2pm, at the Thames Road Community Centre.

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab), ward member for the estate, said: “I have been working with council officers and decanted tenants on tensions and frustrations arising from the proposed schedule of works.

“In this first batch, tenants were told they would be temporarily rehoused for six weeks, with that period coming to an end on November 14.

“With work not yet started, this is clearly not going to be the case and with Christmas coming has led to huge disappointment and naturally anger.

“I totally acknowledge that the council officers are doing their best with contractors and working under huge pressure in cash strapped times. However, some of my constituents complain of not being properly listened to and from their point of view palmed off.

“I hope that progress can now be made as quickly as possible.”