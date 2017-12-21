Residents meet their new neighbours at Grantham housing development

New residents at Bellway’s Aspire 2 development in Grantham were invited to a Meet The Neighbours event organised to encourage the growing sense of community in this new neighbourhood.

Bellway East Midlands hosted the event last Sunday, serving up mince pies and mulled wine in the development’s sales centre and showhome off Balmoral Drive. Guests included existing residents plus others due to move in after Christmas.

Sales director for Bellway’s East Midlands division, Ben Smith, said: “It’s really important to us that new homes are part of a thriving community where people know and can support each other.

“Christmas is a great time for meeting up with friends and neighbours as well as family, so we thought it was a good opportunity to host this event to welcome people to the development.

“One of the nicest things about moving to a new-build home is that neighbours all move in at about the same time, so they have plenty in common and lots to talk about – we just wanted to give them the chance to get together.”