Residents of Grantham care home celebrate St George's Day
Published: 17:21, 24 April 2020
| Updated: 17:21, 24 April 2020
Residents waved their Union Jacks and celebrated St George's Day yesterday.
Maple Leaf Care Home (formerly Avery Lodge) made an extra special effort to mark the day.
Residents enjoyed the sun while waving their flags high. They enjoyed listening to the story of St George and the dragon and watching a Punch and Judy show on television.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorGraham Newton