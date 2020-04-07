Residents of Grantham care home test positive for coronavirus

A number of residents of a care home in Grantham have tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19.

Newton House Care Home in Barrowby Road is reported to have two residents who have tested positive although the number has not been confirmed.

The Journal has been told two members of staff were also in self-isolation. An anonymous source said one of those residents who tested positive was in end-of-life care.

Newton House.(3182527)

The Journal has also been told that a woman who lives at Newton House has been tested positive for covid-19 and it was confirmed by her family.

It is reported that she was sent to hospital, although this was not Covid-19 related, but she was showing symptoms and had been tested positive.

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare, which runs Newton House, said: "We can confirm that we have had positive test results for Covid-19. We are confident in the processes in our home with all of our staff trained in infection control, and our staff have been brilliant in implementing this.

"We are following medical advice and are being supplied with the appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE). Please be reassured that our staff are trained in this practice, and we are confident that the right procedures will be followed to keep everyone as safe and well as possible.”

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth