Readers have written in to the Journal offering their differing opinions on the county council's proposed residents’ permit parking scheme.

There are other issues to be considered

At first sight, Lincolnshire County Council’s proposals to introduce a Residents’ Permit Parking Scheme in four areas of Grantham Town Centre could seem a sensible idea. However, as any scheme is likely to have a profound impact on the town, several issues should be considered and more specific details provided, in order for residents to reach an informed decision.