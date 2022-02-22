People are being asked for their thoughts on a proposed residents' permit parking scheme which will cover four areas of Grantham town centre if it goes ahead.

Residents have received letters in the last few days outlining the proposals for the scheme which would allow only permit holders to park in allocated bays during the day.

The proposed scheme covers areas around Grantley Street, Castlegate, Oxford Street and New Street.

Bluegate is one of the streets covered by the proposed residents' permit parking scheme in Grantham. (55038736)

Lincolnshire County Council, which is proposing the scheme, says non permit holders would be able to park in the bays overnight from 6pm to 8am and on Sundays.

The council says: "Prohibiting parking for non-permit holders nearby may displace parking further afield so the purpose of this letter is to gauge your support should a permit scheme be formally proposed."

The council added: "A permit scheme does not guarantee a parking place for you outside the house you live in. The main aim of permit parking is to remove parking by non-residents from an area by introducing parking bays on a zonal basis, available to permit holders only."

The permit scheme can only go ahead if two thirds of those who respond are in favour of it.

A resident of Bluegate, which is covered by the potential scheme, says he is in favour of it because he has to pay hundreds of pounds every year to park.

Clifford Freeman told the Journal: "I live on Bluegate and regularly witness cars queuing on Elmer Street, just waiting for a space to park. I pay £688 per year for a space in a private car park as I cannot park in my own street, not even just to unload a weekly shop, because of shoppers and others parking for free rather than using Watergate car park and paying a few pence to do so.

"The letter and survey that I got today suggests a scheme to limit the parking on residential streets around the town centre to residents only and may be in the offing depending on the survey results. A cost of £52 per car per annum is suggested, with a maximum of two permits per household.

"It suggests four zones, all around, close to and affected by non residents parking in backstreets adjacent to the town centre. These people park free and exclude residents that inhabit the houses on those streets from parking anywhere near to where they live."

Businesses have also been told they can have two permits at £52 each if they have no off-street parking.

Some people may be entitled to a free permit if they are on benefits or have a disabled driver blue badge.

The council says prices are indicative and will be formally calculated if the scheme goes ahead.

Do you want to see a residents' permit parking scheme in Grantham? Send your opinion to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk