A resident has shown persistence in a campaign to get shopping trolleys removed from the river.

Sainsbury's trolleys in the River Witham in Grantham have been removed after intervention from resident Brian Monro.

After notifying Sainsbury's of the issue with daily letters and visits to the Grantham store in London Road, the trolleys have now been removed.

Brian Monro (left) with Councillor Graham Jeal. (60417711)

Another resident, Stacey Staff, has also been raising awareness of the issue, describing the dumped trolleys as "unsightly".

District councillor Graham Jeal, who encouraged Brian's campaign, described him as a "trolley crusader".

Brian said: "I regularly walk along the River Witham footpath and it is beautiful.

Trolleys have been seen in the river. (60417708)

"I have noticed the number of trolleys appearing in the river recently so decided to write a letter to the manager of Sainsbury's and go in each day until the trolleys were removed.

"I met with the Manager of Sainsbury's, Mr Bashir and spoke to him and local councillor Graham Jeal about getting this prioritised.

"Within a few days Sainsbury's got the trolleys removed. I would like to thank Mr Bashir for sorting this out."

Coun Graham Jeal, the current Mayor of Grantham, met with Brian to thank him for his perseverance.

"I know Brian who is also a volunteer for the Dysart Park Action Group, I encouraged him to help push Sainsburys to get these trolleys cleaned up," said Coun Jeal.

"I'd like to thank Brian for his work on this. Please report it if you see people putting trolleys into the river."

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “Customer feedback is very important to us.

"We are investigating the issue and apologise for the inconvenience it may be causing.”