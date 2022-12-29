Three volunteers have planted 150 trees on their village playing fields to do their "little bit against climate change."

Andrew Crawley, a member of the Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council, organised for the trees to be planted on Friday, December 23, at the Caythorpe playing fields and was helped by residents Tim and Bruce.

The trees were planted as part of the I Dig Trees campaign, which works with OVO Energy to try and plant three million trees across the UK.

Volunteers Tim and Bruce who helped to plant the trees. (61587614)

Andrew said: "There is a number of ways this benefits the area. Firstly it improves the environment and aesthetics of the area.

"It also acts as a refuge to wildlife and absorbs carbon dioxide. It's a small step to helping the environment."

The trees and tree guards were provided to Andrew free of charge by the campaign.

As a parish council member, part of Andrew's responsibility is overseeing the area's environment.

He has already helped to plant hundreds of trees around Caythorpe and "will continue to do so", added Andrew.