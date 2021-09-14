A village community rallied around to help their neighbour who had fallen ill in the early hours of the morning.

Rob Trevor, of Colsterworth, was watching a film last Tuesday (September 7) when he started to feel extremely dizzy and couldn't stop vomiting.

After calling for an ambulance, he phoned his partner Michelle who lives in America.

Shocked at how unwell Rob sounded, Michelle appealed for someone to go and help him on the Colsterworth community Facebook page.

Within minutes several residents offered to go round and a neighbour quickly arrived at Rob's door.

Rob, who has Asperger's, said: "I have never felt so ill in my life and I was terrified. I was so grateful that I wasn't alone."

The neighbour stayed with Rob until he felt well enough to wait for the ambulance on his own.

Rob was later taken to Peterborough Hospital where he was diagnosed as having a middle ear issue and discharged later that day with medication.

Neighbours have continued to rally around to ensure Rob has everything he needs.

Rob added: "It feels such a relief knowing that I can call on someone when in need."

Rob and Michelle met online in 2009 and have been together since. Despite the challenges of maintaining a long distance relationship, they now run a successful podcast together called Grog 'n' Prog.

Michelle has already travelled over regularly to the UK on numerous occasions to be with Rob.

She said she felt humbled by Rob's neighbours, adding: "The community's selfless support really humbled me and gave me peace of mind during this terrifying situation."

Neil Scott, head of operations for the Lincolnshire Division of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also praised the community for their efforts.

He said: “I would like to thank Rob’s neighbours for showing community spirit and stepping up to offer support while our control room teams worked hard to get ambulance clinicians to him in his time of need."