The creation of a new park wetland area has raised concerns from residents over the lack of green space left.

Three new ponds are being created at Queen Elizabeth Park as part of the final element of the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor project.

Residents are concerned that where the ponds are being created are the “only two areas which are grassed, dry and suitable for people to walk, dogs to exercise and children to play”, said Tracey Bohea on a Facebook post.

Work is currently being done to create the wetland area in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham. Photo: Elizabeth Bowskill

Tracey added: “With all the water in the park already, including two ponds and a river, it appears that is not enough.

“With no remaining grassed areas for families, walkers or dog walkers, all users of the park will be forced to use the cycle lanes.

Work is currently being done to create the wetland area in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham. Photo: Elizabeth Bowskill

“This will affect everyone including disabled mobility users, cyclists, runners and pedestrians.

“Dogs will also have to be kept on a lead.

Work is currently being done to create the wetland area in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham. Photo: Elizabeth Bowskill

“SKDC (South Kesteven District Council) seem to feel that insects are more important in the park than the local residents and children being able to use it.”

Tracey stated on the post that if anyone who uses the park or wishes to “see it preserved as a park for local people and children to use in the future”, then they should comment on the SKDC Facebook post about the current work going on.

In her post, she also claims that SKDC held no consultation to discuss the plans for new wetland, despite a petition with 700 signatures of opposition.

Councillor Patsy Ellis, cabinet member for the environment and waste, said that SKDC held an “extensive consultation” in 2021 which had “overwhelmingly positive feedback”.

She added: “It did, however, reveal public concern over potential loss of parkland through wetland creation proposals.

“We therefore reduced our original proposals and are now simply creating three ponds as valuable habitat, amounting to just one per cent of the 25-acre park area.

“They will be groundwater fed, so will only fill when the water table is high.

“The ponds have also been moved further away from the river, again in response to park users’ views, and proposed wildflower meadows will be re-sited to the rear of the ponds.

“Signs are now installed to explain what’s happening and the contractor’s public liaison representative has been on-site answering questions from park users.

“We apologise for any disruption for dog walkers during the work, but access is only restricted until it’s finished at the end of June.”

The £1.23 million improvement programme has restored and reconnected the rivers and river corridors through the urban reaches of Grantham and Sleaford, including upgrades to paths and increased accessibility for people.

A family event took place last Saturday (June 10) to mark the completion of the project.

The corridor project partners, sponsors and contractors at the event. Photo:SKDC

The event was an opportunity for partners, sponsors and contractors to celebrate the project and also for the SKDC project team to answer any questions about concerns.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, chairman of the Witham Slea Partnership Board, said: “The River Witham, its riverside and connecting parks are valuable and accessible assets and South Kesteven District Council is proud to have worked with experts in their field to deliver such wide-ranging habitat improvements.

Children having fun in the wood workshop. Photo: SKDC

“We all know how vital the environment is, and our project has been truly impressive in its ambition and scale.”

The event included information boards illustrating the projects, including 10 in Grantham and four in Sleaford, as well as a giant personalised cake from Grantham baker Nan’s Nice Cakes.

The celebration cake. Photo: SKDC

Children’s wood workshops also took place which “proved popular” with 50 youngsters assembling and taking away wooden wall plaques featuring owls, otters, bees and kingfishers.

Hundreds of free goodie bags were also distributed with children’s activities and seed bombs.

The water vole being carved. Photo:SKDC

Visitors also watched expert wood sculptor Danny Thomas use a chainsaw to carve an oversized water vole from a chunk of eastern red cedar, to be displayed in the park.

The completed water vole sculpture. Photo: SKDC

SKDC has led the project, funded by the European Regional Development Fund, working in partnership with North Kesteven District Council, the Environment Agency and National Trust.