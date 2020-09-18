Home   News   Article

Anger over syringes dumped in Grantham street

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:15, 18 September 2020
Residents on a street in Grantham say they are fed up with finding discarded syringes on the pavements outside their homes.

Neighbours living on Launder Terrace, Grantham, are growing frustrated by claims of drug dealing, mess and anti-social goings-on from two half-way houses on the street.

One neighbour, who has asked not to be named, said: “We are regularly woken up in the early hours of the morning due to all the commotion.

