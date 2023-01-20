Residents believe they have “no choice” but to buy a parking permit as part of a scheme that will reduce the amount of commuters leaving cars along their streets.

A residents’ parking scheme will be introduced along parts of Launder Terrace, Queen Street, Grantley Street, Norton Street, Commercial Road, Brewery Hill and Rycroft Street.

This is because these roads around Grantham Railway Station are “plagued” with commuters’ cars, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting heard.

Grantley Street, Grantham (61943785)

However, residents along these streets have mixed feelings towards the scheme.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous and lives along Commercial Road, “doesn’t see how it will work”, she said.

She added: “I have no choice because I have a car. It’s pot luck to get a parking space.

“If I pay so much a year and I can’t even park in one of the permit spaces, what am I supposed to do?”

Households will have to pay £60 for a permit, with a maximum of two permits allowed per property.

Visitor permits can be bought in batches of five or 10 at a cost of £1 each.

Norton Street, Grantham (61943780)

Another woman who lives on Commercial Road said that parking is “havoc on the weekend” and she is “lucky” if she can get a space.

She will be buying a permit, though, so she has a “chance of parking in front of my own house".

A man, who lives along Norton Street and wished to remain anonymous, is in favour of the scheme.

He said: “I’m happy to pay it as long as it is reasonable. I can’t even park on the street sometimes. It is bad.

“I don’t know if it is commuters for the station, people from town or people avoiding parking charges but it’s awful.”

Another resident along Norton Street, who doesn’t drive, said he wouldn’t pay for a permit if he did have a car.

He said: “It is a lot to pay for parking on your own street.

“If you could find a parking space you should go and do the lottery because you are lucky.”

Jev Derugo, who has lived on Grantley Street for four years, questions what enforcement there will be once the scheme is in place.

He said: “I don’t think it’s fair that people have to pay because if they pay, who will enforce it?

“For example, if I go to park my car and another is there, who am I going to call?

“People park here then go into town and into the centre and come back later in the night. What is the point?”

There were originally 11 objections to the council from residents towards the scheme, due to the cost.

However, the planning and regulation members overruled these as they said it would be a positive improvement for the area.

As part of the scheme, ‘no waiting’ zones would be extended on some streets.

There would also be two-hour limited waiting bays, operating Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm for non-permit holders, and no restrictions on the weekend.