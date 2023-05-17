Village residents are concerned about the “deteriorating condition” of Bottesford skatepark as litter continues to be dumped there.

Hannah Beth Nicholson took to the Bottesford’s True Community Facebook page to share her concerns on littering at the skatepark.

A number of other residents commented on the issue.

The litter left at Bottesford skatepark.

Hannah said: “[I’m] really disappointed at the deteriorating condition of the skatepark over the last few weeks.

“We have a young son who loves to go but unfortunately there is often broken glass, litter and large groups of teenagers in the evenings causing a mess!”

Aimee Stinchcombe stated how she has a “lot of issues with the park.”

She said: “My son loves to ride his scooter on the ramps but it’s spoiled by young children being allowed to run around on it.

“My son badly sprained his wrist avoiding a small child running across a ramp.”

Katrina Thorogood said she had gone to clean up some litter one day and then when an older boy showed up “within minutes [he] threw his empty vape bottle on the floor.”

The skatepark forms part of a play area in Grantham Road, Bottesford, made up of wooden ramps on a tarmac base.

Bottesford Parish Council, which oversees the upkeep of five play areas – including the skate park – across the parish, recognises litter has a “detrimental impact on the local environment”, said a spokesperson for the parish council.

The spokesperson added: “The park is well used by residents and visitors and most users enjoy the park as a great place to practise and build skills in a safe environment.

“Unfortunately litter is sometimes left on and around the skatepark and the parish council recognises that this has a detrimental impact on the local environment.

“To address this situation, the parish council provided two large litter bins in 2021, in addition the park is checked weekly by council staff during which litter is collected.

“The parish is fortunate to have the Bottesford Wombles who work tirelessly as volunteers to remove litter from the streets and green spaces in the area.

“A number of other groups that use the park also contribute to this task.

“The council would like to express its thanks to all of the volunteers involved.

“The parish council will continue to seek positive solutions to the problem of litter in and around Bottesford.”

If anyone has suggestions to how Bottesford Parish Council can continue to tackle littering, it asks people to contact the clerk by email at clerk@bottesford-pc.go.uk.