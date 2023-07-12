Residents have shared their thoughts on a scheme to add an extra recycling wheelie bin to households from next year, with one branding it “ludicrous”.

Households will receive a 240-litre purple-lidded bin early next year after South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet unanimously voted yesterday (Tuesday) to introduce twin stream recycling, involving a separate collection for paper and card.

The first collection is hoped to take place in late January or early February 2024.

Purple-lidded bins will be introduced across the district.

SKDC plans to educate and communicate with the public on recycling, in a bid to boost South Kesteven’s “awful” recycling rates.

Councillor Ashley Baxter, deputy leader of SKDC, informed the cabinet that recycling rates across South Kesteven struggled to reach 40 per cent.

Concerns were raised around households which do not have the space for an extra bin, but SKDC plans to work with those in this position to accommodate the scheme.

South Kesteven residents have shared their thoughts on the prospect of another wheelie bin, with the majority seemingly not in favour of the scheme.

Christine King said she is “bemused” by the “addition of another large obstacle to congregate on our pavements”.

She added: “I really do feel that villages and the town will become even more untidy.

“Also, I will have to leave my purple bin on the council strip of grass in front of my property as space and safety will be an issue if it is taken into my back garden.”

Pete Thursby said he is “absolutely opposing” this “ludicrous” scheme.

He added: “I am not having a third bin as the two I have already are an eyesore.

“Fortunately they are out of sight in my garden behind the garage.

“There's no space for another without putting it in view, which will be awful to look at and make my garden look a mess.

“The last thing I want to stare at is a bin!”

Philippa Lewis, who lives in a terraced bungalow, said she has “no room for an additional bin”, but she would agree to “putting paper and card into a provided bag of some sort”.

One reader claimed SKDC is “lumbering households with another pavement blocker”.

Residents also questioned the new council leadership’s promise to be a “more open and transparent administration” and suggested cabinet members were “doing things behind closed doors”, as the matter was prevented from going before full council.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con) also questioned how the approved decision fitted in with the administration’s “so-called policy of openness”, after he put forward a motion for the matter to go to full council.

This motion was defeated by members in the environment and overview scrutiny committee meeting yesterday morning.

Last week, the Journal conducted a poll asking readers whether they were in favour of the scheme, and it received 1,052 responses.

Of these responses, 69 per cent (724 votes) voted no, and 31 per cent (328 votes) voted yes.

What do you think to the plan? Email: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk